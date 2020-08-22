Shirley Cunningham
Shirley Ann Cunningham, 73, of 110 Elm Court, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Howard Simpson and Ruth Wright Hudson and was reared in the home of her late aunt, Fannie Mae Watts. Survivors are a daughter; two sons; eight brothers; four sisters; 10 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Evening Star Cemetery with Rev. Anthony R. Sanders officiating. There will be no public viewing. The family is at the home and ask that social distancing guidelines be followed.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at percivaltompkins@centurylink.net.
Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cunningham family.