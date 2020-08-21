Shirley Ann Cunningham, 73, of 110 Elm Court, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Howard Simpson and Ruth Wright Hudson and was reared in the home of her late aunt, Fannie Mae Watts.
Survivors are a daughter; two sons, eight brothers, four sisters, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Evening Star Cemetery. There will be no public viewing. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at percivaltompkins@centurylink.net or visit the Website: www.percivaltompkinsfh.com.
Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cunningham family.