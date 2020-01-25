SALUDA — Shelly Alexander Temples, 83, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at Lexington Medical Center.
Born in Saluda County and the son of the late Willie and Grace Verone Bodie Temples, he was the husband of the late, Minnie Mae Willing Temples. Mr. Temples served in the U.S. Army Reserve and retired from Solutia. He had also worked with Imperial Casket Company in Batesburg and Riegel Textile in Johnston. He was a member of Red Bank Baptist Church and was an avid Clemson Tiger fan.
Surviving are two daughters, Bonnie T. Kneece (Donald) and Lisa T. Ruff (Ken) both of Saluda, two sons, Rickey Temples (Shera) and Timmy Temples (Carlene) both of Saluda, six grandchildren, Chris Kneece, Cole Ruff, John Ruff, Sam Hendrix, Keith Hendrix and HannaGrace Temples; two great-grandchildren, Kolby Hendrix and Rylee Hendrix; a brother-in-law, Waddell Duke and a nephew Michael Duke.
Mr. Temples was preceded in death by a brother, Kelly Temples and a sister, Lottie Evelyn Duke.
Funeral services will be held 3:00PM Monday, January 27, 2020, at Red Bank Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Holcombe officiating. Interment will follow in West Travis Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Red Bank Baptist Church, 309 E. Church St., Saluda, SC 29138 or to the charity of one's choice.
