HODGES — Sharon Perlotte Dunbar, 58, of 326 Cromer Road, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Hendersonville, NC, she was the daughter of the late James Perlotte and the late Sharon Marlene Peak Perlotte. Sharon was an LPN at NHC of Greenwood.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Julia (Brandon) Dunbar Gaffney of Apex, NC; one brother, Willie Robert (Angela) Perlotte of Irmo, SC; two sisters, Julia Perlotte and Jamesetta Perlotte Duncan, both of Hodges, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services are for immediate family only. Viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Officiating Pastor Rev. Jacqueline T. Aiken. Please be mindful and practice social distancing due to the Covid Pandemic. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.