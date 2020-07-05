Shari Lynn Waters Brown
CALHOUN FALLS — Shari Lynn Waters Brown, 58, of Calhoun Falls, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her home. She was born in Elberton, GA to the late Richard Lee ‘Coochie Bug’ Waters and Bobbie Sue Neeley Waters.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private graveside service in Latimer Cemetery on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. A public service to celebrate Shari Lynn’s life will be held at a later date.
The family is at their respective homes.
