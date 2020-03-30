Shantay Shenise Crawford
Shantay Shenise Crawford, 32, of 1401 Phoenix Place, Apt. 9-B, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Born in Greenwood, she is the daughter of Carl Jerome Crawford and Denise Grayson. She was a member of Mt. Zion A.M.E Church. She was preceded in death by two grandmothers, Rosa Lee Turner and Helen Mae Crawford; one grandfather, Scott “Buddy” and one sister, Sheywan Crawford.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Skylar Lark of the home; two daughters, Zynia Nance and Summa Crawford, both of the home; one brother, Kiandrea “Dre” Crawford of Greenwood; two sisters, Monquell Kinard and Tiffany Moss, both of Greenville; one grandfather, Floyd Crawford of Promiseland; a step-brother, Antwan Rayford of Greenwood; one step-sister, Chelsea Davis of Greenwood, nephews, nieces and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Joseph Caldwell. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.