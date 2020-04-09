PELION — Scott Douglas Templeton, 56, of Pelion, SC, formerly of Gilbert and Greenwood, entered into eternal healing and glory on April 6, 2020. Scott was an inspiration and a model of Christian strength and resiliency to more people than he ever realized as he relied on his Lord and Savior daily to carry him through years of medical challenges. The family sends special thanks to MSA Hospice of Orangeburg for making his last four months ones filled with peace and joy at home.
Scott was pre-deceased by his mother, Hazel Abercrombie Templeton; brother, John Templeton; and sister, Robin Turner. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Tedford Templeton; father, the Reverend David Theodore Templeton; son, Marshall (Stephanie) Horne; daughters Christina Hill, Brittany Lanzieri, Jessica Lanzieri, Megan (Will) Lewis, and Amanda Smoak; sisters Gail (Ronnie) Hitchcock, Jane Calhoun, and Lynn (Buddy) Rush; sister-in-law, Holly Templeton; many nieces and nephews, as well as a multitude of blessings disguised as grandchildren that filled his days with joy.
When we are able to gather again, a celebration of Scott’s life will be held at Calvary Chapel Lexington. He is interred at Dust to Dust Green Burial and Nature Reserve Cemetery, in Swansea, SC. Memorial donations may be made to the following clubs that serve disabled hunters, Cimarron Outdoors, PO Box 84039, Lexington, SC 29073, or Freedom and Hope Foundation, 598 Hollands Landing Road, Prosperity, SC 29127.