Sarah Mae Pope
NINETY SIX — Sarah Mae Pope, 104, widow of Carroll Pope Sr., passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her home. Born in Greenwood County, she was the daughter of the late Anne Mosley. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Leroy Mosley and Robert Mosley; and one sister Sadie Brown. She is the last survivor of her immediate family.
She leaves to cherish her memories three sons, Carroll (Bessie) Pope Jr. of Depew, NY, John Willie Pope and Jessie James Pope, both of Ninety Six; one daughter, Christine Lark of Ninety Six; devoted granddaughter and caregiver, Troxy Minyard of the home; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; thirteen great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. A special thank you to the Hospice Care of South Carolina.
Services are private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements ae being handles by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.