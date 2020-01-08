Sarah Lee McHaney
CALHOUN FALLS — Sarah Lee McHaney, 89, of Calhoun Falls, was called home from her labor into eternal rest on Friday January 3, 2020.
Born on December 29, 1930 she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Harriett Andrews. She was married at a young age to the late Charlie McHaney, a union that lasted 49 years. Sarah was a devoted wife and mother to two sons and six daughters. She was a faithful member of Rhema Tabernacle of Prayer in Spartanburg, SC. She was an employee at Abbeville Shirtmaker, where she worked until it’s closing.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Fred Andrews and Charlie McHaney, a brother Carnell Andrews, a son-in-law, Cleave Killingsworth and daughter-in-law, Patricia McHaney, as well as Corene Andrews.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories to her children, William McHaney, Bobbie Killingsworth, Martha Thomas, Mamie (Hubert) Hull, all of Calhoun Falls, SC, Ella (Willie) Covington of Iva, SC, Shelia (Emmanuel) Mena of Abbeville SC, and Sarah Baker of Pawleys Island, SC; a step-daughter JoAnn (Andrew) Geer of Anchorage, AK, one special sister-in-law, Clara McHaney; seventeen grandchildren, thirteen great-grands, and one great-great-grand, a maternal first cousin Lula Harris and a paternal niece Roslyn Andrews, a grandson who was like a son, Kevin McHaney and a host of other relatives and friends who mourn her passing.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday. January 10, 2020 at St. Peter AME Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. at the mortuary. The family is at the home. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.