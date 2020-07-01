Sarah Hill Smith
HODGES — Sarah Hill Smith, 95, wife of John R. Smith, of Due West Road, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her home.
Born in Greenwood County, she was a daughter of the late Curtis C. and Helen Golden Hill. She was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church and was retired from Riegel Textile Co. She was the last member of her immediate family and was pre-deceased by an infant son, John William Smith, four brothers, James, Jesse, Joe, and Workman Hill, and a sister, Lillie Mae Hudson.
She is survived by her husband of the home, a daughter, Mrs. Barbara “Bootsie” Smith and husband Jerry of Hodges and a grandson John “Bob” Abrams of Hodges.
A private family graveside service will be held on Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Friends may view between 1-4 p.m. on Thursday at Parker-White Funeral Home, Ware Shoals, with social distancing strictly observed.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Hospice of South Carolina, 326 Montague Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com