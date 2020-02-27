Sarah Belcher Atkins
MT. CARMEL — Sarah Belcher Atkins was born in McCormick County, SC, November 5, 1928, a daughter of the late Marshall and Linnie McClendon Belcher. She married Adolphus Walker Sr. and they had two children. She served faithfully at Rockford AME Church in the Women’s Missionary Society as Church Pianist and was also a member of the Women’s Home Aide Society #86 and the Order Of Eastern Star.
She died Thursday Feb. 20, 2020 . She was preceded in death by her late husbands, Collier Smith and Liddell Atkins; 5 brothers, and 2 sisters. Survivors are a son Adolphus (Patricia) Walker, Jr. , a daughter Deborah (Joseph) Wingfield, 3 sisters and 1 brother and several grands and great-grands.
Funeral services are Saturday, February 29 at 11 a.m. at Rock Ford Church in Abbeville, SC. Interment will be at the Old Rock Ford AME Church Cemetery in Mt. Carmel. Rev. Dr. Clara Burnes, officiating.
Services entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, LLC.