ABBEVILLE — Sarah Long Arnold, 75, resident of 1401 Greenville St., wife of Rev. Boyd Lee Arnold, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, March 1, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Born March 2, 1944 she was a daughter of the late James Long and Frances Sutherland Long.
She was a retired textile employee having worked for Abbeville and Bloomsburg Mills. She was a devoted member of Friendship Pentecostal Holiness Church. Sarah enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her beloved husband Boyd Lee Arnold of the home; a daughter Janet Nix of Abbeville, SC; a brother Rev. James Long (Betty) of Abbeville, SC; three sisters Ann Brown of Johnston, TN, Nancy Tollison and Carolyn Crooks of Abbeville, SC; four grandchildren Sierra Antonio, Samantha Bernal, Jesse Arnold, Brandon Arnold and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son Jerry Arnold.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday March 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Chandler Chapel at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home with the Revs. James Long, Ray Massey and Bishop Ray Boggs officiating. The burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. The family is at the home of her daughter, Janet Nix, 511 Maple St., Abbeville, SC.
The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon from 1-2 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home.
Memorials in memory of Sarah may be made to Friendship Pentecostal Holiness Church, 9602 Hwy. 178 South Saluda, SC 29138 or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Ave. Greenwood, SC 29646.
Online condolences may be made to the Arnold family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Arnold family.