Sarah Adams Leake, 94, of 113 Porter Drive, widow of Alex Leake, entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 21, 2020 at her home. Born in Ninety Six, she was the daughter of the late Walter Garlington and the late Amy Marshall. She was a member of Youngs Chapel Baptist Church, were she was a member of the Senior Choir and former Sunday School Teacher. She was formerly married to the late Lawyer Adams. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Bobby Garlington, Walter Garlington, Jr. and John Garlington and two sisters, Ruth Garlington Carroll and Ruby Garlington Frazier.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, John (Minnie) Larry Adams of Ninety Six; one daughter, Patsy Adams (Kenneth) Morse of Greenwood; one sister, Dorothy Garlington; two special sons, Robert Dorn of Greenwood and Robert Lee Boozer of Columbia, SC; three special caregivers, Terry Griffin, Tarsheema Squire and Josie Anderson; a stepdaughter, Betty and a step granddaughter, Tijuana Cook, both of Waterloo, SC; eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Youngs Chapel Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. James Holmes. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Youngs Chapel Baptist Church, The family is at the home and the home of her daughter, 203 Cole Street. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.