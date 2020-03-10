Sara Link Uldrick
ABBEVILLE — Sara Link Uldrick, 99, of Abbeville, wife of the late William Perrin Uldrick, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Abbeville Nursing Home. She was born in Abbeville County to the late Lindsay and Maggie Stevenson Link.
Mrs. Uldrick was employed with the Abbeville Shirt Plant and later retired from Abbeville Manufacturing. A longtime, faithful member of Warrenton Presbyterian Church, she often folded the bulletins for services and was involved with the Adult Sunday School Class. Mrs. Uldrick, the epitome of a ‘southern lady,’ will be remembered for her keen sense of humor and love of family.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Samuel ‘Sambo’ Uldrick and Link Uldrick; a son-in-law, Tommy Slay; three brothers, Lindsay, Paul and Clark Link; six sisters, Marion Wilson, Daisy Edwards, Margaret Ashley, Amanda Ethridge, Mary Uldrick, and Frances Baughman; and a grandson-in-law, John Robert Timmerman.
Mrs. Uldrick is survived by her daughter, Susan Uldrick Slay of Abbeville; a daughter-in-law, Wilma Uldrick; seven grandchildren, Greg Slay (Sandra), Tracy Grant (Eddie), Pam Timmerman (Pruitt), Amy Andrews (Ed), Jason Uldrick (Carolyn), Rhonda Amber (Jay) and Toni Gilmer (Freddie); fourteen great-grandchildren, Samantha Timmerman (Brian), SaraClayton Tiller (Michael), Kendall Timmerman, Chesnee Gray, Maggie Grant, Dustin Slay (Jasmin), Jacob Slay, Mary-Emma Andrews, Trace Andrews, Catherine Biciocchi (Nick), John Amber, Will Uldrick (Savannah), Matt Uldrick, B.J. Gilmer (Megan) and Sam Uldrick; and her great-great-grandchildren, Rylee-Beth and Jax Tiller, Coleton and Olivia Slay and Bailey-Grace Biciocchi.
The family will receive friends 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 5 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Benny Dyar officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
The family is at the home of her great-granddaughter, Sara Clayton, in Abbeville.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Uldrick, may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the Abbeville Nursing Home administration and staff for the outstanding care Mrs. Uldrick received during her time there.
