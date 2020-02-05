Sara Ellis Callison, 95, former resident of County Farm Rd., widow of T.P. "Shorty" Callison, died Monday, February 3, 2020, at Morningside of Greenwood.
Born in Due West, June 24, 1924, she was the daughter of the late John Millen and Daisy Elizabeth Smith Ellis. She was a 1946 graduate of Erskine College and worked at Scurry Clinic. Mrs. Callison, along with her late husband "Shorty", owned and operated Callison's Country Store together for many years.
She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church and the Mason Sunday School class.
Surviving are her daughter, Susan and husband Richard Pinckney of Greenwood; son, Talmadge P. "Pete" Callison, Jr. and wife, Debbie of Lincolnton, NC.; grandchildren, Matthew Pinckney and Joy Pinckney both of Greenwood, Ryan Pinckney and wife, Kimberly of Houston, TX, Bonnie Hilderbrand and husband, Wendell of Hildebran, NC, Lindsay Norman of Lincolnton, NC, Betty Pinckney of Greenwood and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her two sisters and seven brothers.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. James McCoy-Bruce officiating.
Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family is at the home of Susan and Richard Pinckney on Northwoods Road in Greenwood and will receive friends at the funeral home 1 - 2 p.m. prior to the service.
The family would like to thank the staff of Morningside Assisted Living for the care and compassion given to Sara over the last several years and to Hospice of SC for their loving care given to Sara over the past months.
The family request that flowers be omitted and memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 N. Main St. Greenwood, SC 29646, or to a charity of one's choice.
