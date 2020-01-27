Sandra Scoggins
ABBEVILLE — Sandra Thomason Scoggins, 73, resident of 137 Sanders St. Walterboro, SC formerly of Abbeville, SC widow of Marion “Jay” Scoggins passed away Sunday Jan. 26, 2020 at her home.
Born July 13, 1946 in Hartwell, Georgia she was a daughter of the late Hershel Thomason and June Harris Thomason.
Sandra was a retired beautician having owned and operated Sandra’s Hair Design in Abbeville for many years. She was a member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church. Sandra’s hobby was painting as she was quite an Artist. She was also an avid Carolina Gamecock fan as well as she was a Abbeville Panther fan.
Survivors include: four sons Wayne Lawrence, David Lawrence (Laura) both of Abbeville, SC, Shane Horton (C.T.) of Walterboro, SC and Daniel Scoggins of Houston, TX; three grandchildren Katherine Morgan, Patricia Sorrow and Curt Lawrence; one great-grandchild Clare Sorrow; her mother-in-law Polly Scoggins of Abbeville, SC.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday Jan. 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Chandler Chapel at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home with the Rev. Marion Argo officiating. The burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery. The family is at the home of her son Mr. & Mrs. David Lawrence 843 Jackson Rd. Abbeville, SC.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM Thursday afternoon at the funeral home prior to services.
Memorials in memory of Sandra may be made to Agape Hospice, 1642 Main St. Columbia, SC 29601.
