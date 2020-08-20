Sandra Faye Davis, of 1003 Central Avenue, departed this life on August 17, 2020 at the home of her daughter. She was born in Greenwood, SC, March 31, 1958, a daughter of the late Raymond and Laura Mae Davis. She was a former member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Abbeville, SC.
She is survived by one daughter, Sherry Price of the home; two sisters, Addie R. (Fletcher) Anderson of Hodges, SC, and Melissa Drennon of Greenwood, SC ; three brothers, Rev. John A. (Brenda) Nix of Charlotte, NC, Colin R. Davis of Greenwood and George W. (Patricia) Davis of Philadelphia, PA; three grandchildren, JaQuisha K. Reed (reared in the home), Tiran D. Gilchrist and Terrance D. Gilchrist, Jr.; four great-grandchildren, Zoe, Ashlyn and Joshua Gilchrist and one who was always by her side and kept her going Mr. Nasire "Buddy" Williams and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends to cherish her memory.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Evening Star Cemetery. The family is at the home and ask that social distancing guidelines be observed. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Davis family.