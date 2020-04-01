Sandra Chrisley Thompson, 64, of 415 Abbott Ave., passed away March 31, 2020 at Self Regional Hospital. She was born to Daisy Frix Murphy and the late Robert Lee Chrisley. She retired from the Salvation Army in 2019. Surviving her is a son, William Thompson of Greenwood, SC, and fiancé Meg Wakefield of Greenwood, SC, one granddaughter Charlotte Elouise Thompson, four sisters, Pam Sumner of Greenwood, SC, Jerrielynn Frix of Saluda, SC, Robin Merchant of Saluda, and Melinda Scott of Greenwood, two brothers, Neal Chrisley of Greenwood, SC, and Peewee Chrisley of Newberry, SC, and special friend Willie Williams of the home. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother Clay Chrisley.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.