Sandra Broome McNeill
ABBEVILLE — Sandra Broome McNeill, 73, of Abbeville, wife of Paul McNeill, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Hospice House in Greenwood. She was born in Orangeburg, SC, to the late Juanita Hughes Wiles. Mrs. McNeill joined the family of the late James and Margaret Broome who lovingly reared her.
A 1965 graduate of Abbeville High School, Mrs. McNeill attended Greenville Technical College. She was the owner and operator of a home daycare for over 43 years. Mrs. McNeill worshiped at Light House Ministries in Abbeville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Bootsie Wilson.
Mrs. McNeill is survived by her husband of 48 years of the home; children,Teresa McNeill Razum (Joe) of Charlotte, NC, James McNeill (Susan) of N. Augusta, SC, Pastor David McNeill (Sarah) of Bogota, Colombia and Paula Wilson (Justin) of Greenwood, SC; a brother, Jimmy Wiles (Linda) of Moncks Corner, SC; two sisters, Susan Hargett (Randy) of Rock Hill, SC, and Keturah Wiles of Moncks Corner, SC; and ten grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Light House Ministries, 257 Carwellyn Road, Abbeville, SC, with Pastor Tripp Speer officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. McNeill, may be sent to Light House Ministries, 257 Carwellyn Road, Abbeville, SC 29620 or The Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for International Missions through Faith Baptist Church, 249 Holden Road, Youngsville, NC 27596.
The family is at the home.
