Samuel Wideman
BRADLEY — Samuel Wideman, 66, of 1014 Puckett Town Road, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Born in Greenwood he was the son of the late George Wideman and the late Jannie Bell Devlin Wideman. He is preceded in death by one brother George Wideman Jr. and one sister Martha Childs. He was a member of Milway Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his memories two sisters, Lizzie Mae Wideman of the home and Janie Bell (Paul) Freeman of Greenwood; one nephew Willie Benjamin Wideman; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Milway Baptist Church in Bradley, South Carolina, conducted by Pastor Lonnie Jones. The body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.