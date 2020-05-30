Sam Stevenson Jr.
Samuel Boyce Stevenson, Jr., 67, of Greenwood, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Samuel Boyce Stevenson, Sr. and Helen Beatrice Lyon Stevenson. He was a retired millwright working many years with Fluor Daniel and was of the Baptist faith. Sam loved to drag race, which he started at the age of 14, thanks to Franklin Smith. He also played football for Northside Jr. High School, Greenwood High School, and was a great baseball player.
Surviving are his children, Angie Chambers (Michael) of Ninety Six and Samuel Boyce Stevenson, III of Greenwood; grandchildren, TJ Chambers (Harper), Mickie Chambers, Blaine Stevenson, Noah Tumblin and great grandson, Bryce Chambers.
A private service will be held and will be live streamed at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday by visiting Sam’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family. Burial will be at Old Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) or The Humane Society of Greenwood (www.gwdhumanesociety.org), P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.