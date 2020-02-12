Sally Dixon
Sally Nelms Dixon, 77, resident of Greenwood, wife of Wilburn Bannister Dixon, passed away, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Hospice House.
Born May 7, 1942 in Royston, GA, she was the daughter of the late George Dalton and Sallie Victoria Scarboro Nelms. She was a graduate of Madison County High School in Danielsville, GA, and retired from United Savings & Loan, now Wells Fargo, with over 20 years of service. Sally loved spoiling her family and was fortunate to be able to travel extensively with family and friends.
She was a member of South Main Baptist Church and was a member of the Adult Sunday School Class #5.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are her daughters, Wanda Bryant and husband Eric and Annette Blackwell and husband Mark, both of Hodges; sister, Carolyn Dove and husband Edward of Danielsville, GA; granddaughters, Abby Scott and husband Robert, of Hodges, Rebecca Ridgeway and husband Addison, of Old Fort, NC, and Lauren Blackwell, of Florence; and great-grandchildren, Nathan Scott, Olin Scott and Sadie Ridgeway.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Toby Frost officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home and will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be sons-in-law and grandsons-in-law.
Honorary escort will be members of the Adult Sunday School Class #5.
The family would like to thank the staff of Wesley Commons and the staff of Hospice House for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Main Baptist Church, PO Box 1093, Greenwood, SC 29648 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
