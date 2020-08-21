LAURENS — Sallie Ann May, 73, of Highway 49, Laurens, entered her Heavenly Home on Friday, August 21, 2020.
Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Gerald Willis and Barbara W. Wallace. Sallie was the supervisor of Diversco Services for many years prior to becoming a homemaker. She was an active member of New Horizon Freewill Baptist Church in Laurens, and also attended Redemption Baptist Church in Enoree.
Surviving are her children, Sissy Meadows (Jay), Tonya Dickson (Anthony), Sonya Beard, and Robbie May (Jackie); grandchildren, Nikki Childress of the home, Brandon Griffin, Haley Crescimanno (Joey), Hannah Mitchell (Chase), Cody May, Zack May, Charles Dickson, and Matthew Dickson; and great-grandchildren, Caden, Kenzie, John, and Zylar.
In addition to her parents, Gerald and Barbara, she was preceded in death by a son, William (Billy) May and a granddaughter, Kristen May.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Preacher Ralph Byars officiating. The service will be recorded and can be viewed later by visiting Sallie's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages can also be left for the family.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Griffin, Jay Meadows, Robbie, Cody and Zack May, Anthony, Charles and Matthew Dickson.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Shriners Hospital for Children (www.donate.lovetotherescue.org).