Ruth Roark
Mary Ruth Roark, 93, of 107 Thompson Drive, widow of James A. Roark, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at her home.
Born in Saluda, SC, she was a daughter of the late Dan and Letie Jester. Mrs. Roark was a member of New Covenant Church. She had been employed by Sweet Peas and was a blessing to so many by the life she lived sharing her baking skills and caring for numerous children in her home.
In addition to her husband, James, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Furman Jester, Floyd Jester, Danny Jester, Earl Jester, and Ralph Jester, and four sisters, Nora McKinney, Lois Buffington, Nina Moseley, and Cleo Addy.
She is survived by two daughters, Diane Knight of Greenwood and Pam Saul (Howard) of Simpsonville; two grandsons, Brian Knight and Snapper Rachels; four great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Knight, Emma Knight, Ethan Rachels, and Brayden Rachels.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. on Thursday at Harley Funeral Home.
Services will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel, with Rev. Terry Sherfield and Rev. David Harrell.
Pallbearers will be Tim McKinney, Jerrell Goldman, Larry Roark, Jimmy Roark, Charles Rachels, Brayden Rachels, Ethan Rachels, and John Bautista.
Memorials may be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to New Covenant Church, 1507 Woodlawn Road, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Mrs. Roark’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.