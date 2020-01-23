MCCORMICK — Mrs. Ruth Eberhardt Murray, 83, of McCormick, SC, entered into eternal rest surrounded by family on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood, SC. She was born May 14, 1936 in Abbeville County to the late George Willie Eberhardt and Willie Mae McHerrin Eberhardt.
Ruth was an active member of Glovers Chapel Baptist Church, where she was the church organist for over 40 years. She faithfully served in various roles throughout the years as a Missionary, Deaconess, Church Usher and vocalist on the Gospel Choir.
Ruth is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Harvey Lee Murray; daughters, Theresa Crosby Childs of Greenwood, SC and Reverend Dr. Linda (Billy) Tucker of McCormick, SC; sons, Ricky B. (Stephanie) Crosby of Aldie, VA, Jerome Perrin of McCormick, SC and Rev. Keith New of Augusta, GA; sister, Agnes McLaughlin of McCormick, SC; aunts, Mae Ossie Cobb and Ruth (Ulysses) Belcher both of Abbeville, SC, Melvina McHerrin of Ottsville, PA and Minnie McHerrin of Jamaica, NY; daughters-in-law, Rev. Carolyn Murray of Calhoun Falls, SC and Janice Crosby of Columbia, SC; 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Homegoing Celebration will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Glovers Chapel Baptist Church, with Rev. Charles Boyce, officiating and Rev. Johnnie Waller, presiding. Mrs. Murray will be placed in church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be left for the family at www.serenitymurraymortuary.com
Professional services entrusted to Serenity-Murray Mortuary.