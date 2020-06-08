I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. II Timothy 4:7-8 (KIV)
Evangelist Ruth Dendy Foggie, age 102, was born October 15, 1917 in Waterloo, SC. She was the oldest of six children born to the late James and Hester (Fowler) Dendy. She departed this earthly life surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home in Greenwood, SC.
Ruth was educated in the public schools of Laurens County, SC. She later attended classes at the Adult Education Center at Greenwood High School.
Ruth was a faithful lifelong member of the Laurel Hill Baptist Church, where she served faithfully until her health no longer allowed her to be active in the church. Although, Ruth was inactive in the body her mind was always on the mission of the church. She was an Associate Pastor, former President of the Women Missionary Society and Sunday School Teacher. Some of the joys of her life was studying the word of God and working in her yard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Charlie Foggie, a daughter, Mrs. Hester Mae Williams, two sisters, Joenell Dendy Goldfaden, Wynetta Foggie; two brothers, Larney Dendy and Jessie James Dendy.
Ruth leaves a legacy of love and devotion to God and her devoted family; two sons, Stanley Bobby (Martha Ann) Foggie , Charles (Doris) Foggie, both of Greenwood, SC; a daughter, Bettye Jean Foggie of Columbia, SC; a sister, Queen Esther Dendy Cunningham of Waterloo, SC, and a brother, Reverend George E. Dendy of Brooklyn, NY; 13 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and caring friends all of whom will miss her dearly.
Services are private and for immediate family only. Public viewing will be from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Online condolences may be sent to percivaltompkins@centurylink.net .
