Russell Dwayne Goff
MCCORMICK — Mr. Russell Dwayne “Rusty” Goff, 60, of McCormick, went to be with the Lord on June 12, 2020 in Gulfport, MS, surrounded by his children and grandchildren after a wonderful week shared with his beloved family. He was the widower of Karen Hodges Goff. They shared 38 blessed years of marriage filled with faith, family and friends.
The graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Overbrook Cemetery, with Rev. Alvin Hodges and Rev. Tim Jones officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jeremy Hodges, Jonathan Goff, Justin Hodges, Roy Wood, Johnny Deason and Timmy Deason.
Born March 17, 1960 in McCormick, he was the son of the late Charles Belton Goff and Peggy Moragne Goff. Rusty was a truck driver for Milliken and Co. for more than 23 years, where he received the Million Mile driving award and the Safe Driver Award. He retired from the South Carolina National Guard, where he served his country with courage and honor.He was a member of Republican United Methodist Church, where he was active in the Seekers Sunday school class. He was an avid fan of classic cars, especially Mustangs. His passion was camping, off-roading, attending car shows and traveling to new places with friends and family. Rusty never met a stranger, he formed new friendships and shared many stories and laughter wherever he went.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his children Kandice Lamb and husband, Danny of Gulfport, MS, and Jared Goff and wife, Casey of Ninety Six, SC, and Papa’s precious grand babies, Kristen Nicole and Lydia Kate Lamb and Colton Russell and Kimber Marie Goff. His and Karen’s fur babies Maggie, Paisley, and Kinsley are missing them dearly.
Surviving in addition to his children and grandchildren are his brother Chuck Goff and wife, Joyce of McCormick, and his sisters Tonja Dutschke and husband, Al of Starr, SC, and Melissa Vanscoy and husband, Scott of McCormick. He leaves a host of other relatives, friends and co-workers to mourn his passing.
A life well lived is a legacy,
Of joy and pride and pleasure,
A living, lasting memory
-Our grateful hearts will treasure.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of McCormick, 1251 Hammock St., McCormick, SC 29835 or Republican United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 689, McCormick, SC 29835.
You may sign the family’s online guestbook at:www.reesfuneralhome.net.
Rees Funeral Home, 195 N Peachtree St., Lincolnton, GA 706-359-3222 is in care of arrangements for the Goff family.