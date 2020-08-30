Ruenette Giles Weeks, 92, of Greenwood, widow of James Edward Weeks, died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at NHC of Greenwood.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Lewis F. and Jodie Robinson Giles. Ruenette retired from Greenwood Mills where she was a member of the Quarter Century Club. She was a member of Tranquil United Methodist Church where she was in the Brockwell Sunday school class, Senior Citizens Group and Women's Circle.
Surviving are her two sons, Eddie Weeks (Beth) of Atlanta and Frank Weeks (Derrelyn) of Greenwood; a brother, Joe Giles of Clinton; three grandchildren, Lona Rushforth (Ryan), Michaela Weeks and Haylee Weeks; and two great grandchildren, Liam and Owen Rushforth.
A private family graveside will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Hospice House, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646; Habitat for Humanity, www.greenwoodhabitat.org ; or to Tranquil United Methodist Church, 1702 McCormick Highway, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.