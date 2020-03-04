Rudolph V. Wise Sr.
Rudolph V. Wise Sr., 86, of 112 Empire Circle, husband Ruby M. Wise, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Hospice and Palliative Care. Born in Prosperity, SC, he was the son of the late George Wise and the late Josephine Rikard Wise. He was a retired school teacher with Greenwood School District 50 and was a member of Weston Chapel AME Church.
He leaves to cherish his wife of the home; two sons, Rudolph V. (Darlene) Wise, Jr. of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Ruben S. (Regina) Wise of Upper Marlboro, MD; one daughter, Ruchelle W. (Sidney) Ellison of Gaston, SC; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Weston Chapel AME Church, conducted by Pastor Furman Miller. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends at the Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.