Ruby Hughes
WATERLOO — Ruby Scott Hughes, 86, of 358 Lail Street, Waterloo, widow of Robert L Hughes, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at home with her loving children holding her hand as she crossed over to go home with Jesus and our daddy.
Born in Lincolnton, Ga to James (Jim) Thomas and Susan Elizabeth Scott. She retired from the cloth room at Harris Plant in Greenwood.
Preceded her in death were sisters, Agnes Norman, Effie Lee McCurry, Sarah Lou Langley, Mary Norman, and Nelda Fain; brothers, Dan and James Scott; half brothers, Robert and Thomas Scott and one half sister, Fannie Mae Wilkes.
She was the last living sibling of her immediate family.
Surviving are her daughters, Vera (Vicki) Hughes Ashley (Chuck) of the home and Tammy Hughes Field (Bill) of Deerfield Beach, FL. and sons, Robert (Brad) Hughes (Joan) and David W. Hughes (Wanda), both of Waterloo; nine grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; and adopted daughters, Alicia Cooper, Michelle Williams, and the late Susanna Chatos.
She was a loving, caring, and selfless lady that lived for her children, grandchildren, great’s and great great’s. She loved all our friends as if they were her children. She was a sweet mother for all that met her. Most importantly, she always put God first. A wonderful Christian lady that finally receives her reward.
A private family service will be held. A live streaming of that service will be available at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday by visiting Mrs. Ruby’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to New Life Pentecostal Holiness Church, PO Box 369, Hodges, SC 29653 or Hospice Care of South Carolina, 326 Montague Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.