Ruby Holmes
GREENWOOD — Ruby Lorraine Smith Holmes, 97, widow of Cleve Wallace Holmes, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her home.
Born in Oconee County, May 27, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Lihue Christopher and Annie Belle O’Kelley Smith. Mrs. Holmes was a former cottage mother at Connie Maxwell Children’s Home and was a member of Coronaca Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Gregory W. Holmes and Dr. Steven Larry Holmes (Billie Alexander), all of Greenwood; five grandchildren, Leah Holmes Tjemsland (Kristian) of Carlisle, U.K., Anna Holmes Hall (Justin) of Greenwood, Steven Holmes (Monica) of Abbeville, Joshua and Caleb Holmes, both of Greenwood; eleven great-grandchildren, Matias, Oskar and Simon Tjemsland; Elsie, Judah, Marlene, Amos, Ruby and Lillian Hall; Isla and Owen Wallace Holmes, also with a number of nieces and nephews; all whom she loved dearly. Mrs. Holmes is also survived by the many children she cared for and loved as her own during her tenure at Connie Maxwell Children’s Home and Ojetter Williams, her special caregiver and friend, who became like family.
A private cryptside service will be conducted Monday at Oakbrook Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. David Evans officiating.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Hospice Care of South Carolina and Gail Keller, Mrs. Holmes caregiver.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, PO Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Holmes family.