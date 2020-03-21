Roy Jasper Ballard, 92, husband of Sue Morgan Ballard of Old Shoals Junction Rd., Donalds, SC died Friday, March 20, 2020 at his home.
Born in Due West, he was a son of the late Thad and Reba Ashley Ballard. He was of the Baptist faith and was employed by Riegel Textile for 49 years and retired from Belton Industries. Roy served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War in 1951 and 1952 and was a member of the American Legion.
He was raised a Master Mason in September of 1960 in the Independent Lodge #23 A.F.M., had perfect attendance for the next 59 1/2 years, and served as Worshipful Master in 1964, 1965, 1968, 2004, and 2005. Roy served as District Deputy Grand Master from 1994 - 1996, and as Grand Tyler in 2007 of The Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Ancient Free Masons of S.C. He was also a member of the Millennium Lodge 2000, and the last living charter member of the 11th District Past Masters Club. He was awarded the Frederick Dalcho Award, the second highest S.C. Masonic Award. He was also awarded the Albert Gallatin Mackey Award, the highest S.C. Masonic Award.
He joined the Scottish Rite, Valley of Greenville where he served as Wise Master in 1988, was awarded KCCH in November of 1997, and was coroneted a 33rd Degree Mason on October 29, 2005. Roy joined the Greenwood York Rite Bodies in 1975 and served as High Priest, Illustrious Master and Eminent Commander. He received KYCH in 1994, Knight Crusaders of the Cross, and the Order of High Priests.
He was a member of the Hejaz Shrine Temple and was active in the Hillbilly Clan #2, Red Fez of McCormick, Laurens County, and the Tri City Shrine Clubs. He was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Hodges Chapter #272. He was a charter member of both the Greenwood Tall Cedars Palmetto Forest #206 and the Greenwood Knights of Pythias Lodge #56.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are four daughters, Deborah (Rex) Ashley of Honea Path, Rita Lusk of Shoals Junction, Barbara (Wayne) Quarles of Shoals Junction, and Sandy Lowe of Anderson, four grandchildren, Matthew Ashley (Laura), Brent Quarles (Tonya), Michel Hinton, and Blake Morton, and three great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by one brother, John T. Ballard and one sister, Elizabeth Terry.
Graveside services with Masonic Rites will be held at 3 PM on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Oakbrook Memorial Park with Rev. Mark Lowe officiating. The family requests that due to the current limits on assemblies those who are not family members or participating in the service watch the service at a later time online.
The family will be at their respective homes. In Lieu of Flowers memorials should be made to the Shriners Hospital, 950 Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.