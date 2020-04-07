Rosie Bell Benson
Rosie Bell Benson, 92, of Faith Home Road, Greenwood passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at her home.
Born in Chester, she was a daughter of the late John and Mattie Huntington Benson. Rosie was a nurse’s aid with the Methodist Home and was of the Pentecostal faith.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Ruby Lynn Miller; three sisters, Susie Parker, Minnie Bland and Lillie Mae; two brothers, John Benson and Sam Benson; and a grandson, Wayne Fuller.
Surviving are her children, Joyce Fuller (Claude), Kathy Adams (Mike), Dorothy Boyd (Donnie), Haskel David Cook, Jr. (Nancy McKelley), all of Greenwood and Lisa Wightman (David) of Hodges; sixteen grandchildren: Diane Attaway, Angie Miller, Donna Gosling, Travis Miller, Scottie Dobbins, David Dobbins, Renea Dobbins, Scotter Mobley, Kenneth Boyd, Haskel David Cook, III, Kemper Maxwell, John Cody Cook, Brandon Taylor, Jennifer King, Jason Wightman and Kayla Roundtree; and several great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service for the family will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating. At that time, the service can be viewed as a live-stream by visiting Rosie’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.