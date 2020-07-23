Roosevelt Ramey
Roosevelt Ramey, 65 of 337 North Emerald Road, Apt. F-1, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Willie Ramey and the late Dorothy C. Ramey. Roosevelt enjoyed playing basketball. One nephew preceded him in death, Jeff Sheppard.
He leaves to cherish his memories two sons, Ken (Shannon) Roundtree of Greenwood, SC, and Kaelin (Jai’Karha) Ramey of Raleigh, NC; one daughter, LaToya Roundtree of Greenwood, SC; one brother, Jerry Ramey of Greenwood, SC; one sister, Nancy R. Sheppard of Greenwood, SC; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; nephews, Richard Ramey, who was raised in the home, Brandon Freeman and Dexter A. Sheppard and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services are for immediate family only. The family is at the home of his daughter, 1317 Evans Pond Road and the home of his sister, 307 Davis Avenue. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.