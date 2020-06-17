TROY — Roosevelt Drennon, 78, of 129 Drennon Road, husband of Ruth Drennon, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home. Born in McCormick County, he was the son of the late George W. Drennon and the late Mary Louise Wideman Drennon.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of the home; two sons, Vincent Drennon of Greenwood, SC, and Reco Drennon of the home; one daughter, Scealita (Terrence) Dubose of Little Rock, AR; one brother, George Drennon of Greenwood, SC; four sisters, Ann Bannerian, Brenda Roberts, and Daisy Middleton, all of Greenwood, SC, and Shirley Nelson of Jamaica, NY; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.