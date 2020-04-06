Ronda Perry
CALHOUN FALLS — Ronda Perry, 63, of Calhoun Falls, wife of Len Perry, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at her residence following a long struggle with lung cancer. She was born in Abbeville to the late Barbara Jean Kirby Mitchell.
Mrs. Perry attended Abbeville High School. She was employed with the Abbeville Shirt Plant and Greenwood Petroleum (Shell Stations) for many years. Mrs. Perry was an enthusiastic Clemson Tiger football fan. Her husband, children and grandchildren brought her much joy and happiness. She was of the Holiness faith.
Mrs. Perry is survived by her husband, Len, of 30 years, of the home; her son, Shane Hilley of Abbeville; her daughter, Linka Loftis (William) of Calhoun Falls; her brother, Ronald ‘Mitch’ Mitchell of Calhoun Falls; and four grandchildren, Jonathan Smith, Gage Hilley, Conner Hilley and Dylan Purdy.
A family graveside service will be held 3:00 PM, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. John Ellis officiating. While social distancing will be observed, friends are encouraged to attend by remaining in their vehicles for this celebration of life service.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Perry, may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Calhoun Falls Chapel