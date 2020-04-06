Ronald E. Cook
Ronald E. Cook, 87, resident of Stoney Point, husband of Karen Marie Kmetz Cook, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home.
Born July 29, 1932, in Miami, Florida, he was a son of the late Paul and Grace Carroll Cook. He was a graduate of Miami High School and was a US Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Mr. Cook retired from AT&T as an engineer after more than 45 years of service. He served as a garage supervisor volunteer at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for 20 years, and was passionate about NASCAR Racing. He and Mrs. Cook have lived in Greenwood for over 25 years and previously lived in North Carolina and Florida.
A member of St. Mark United Methodist Church, he was also a long-time Mason, having been a member of lodges in Florida and North Carolina and was a Volunteer for Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont for more than 10 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 55 years are two sons, Ronald Andrew Cook and wife Shannon Marie of Enoree and Ryan Everett Cook and wife Marie of Tampa, FL, and two grandchildren, Saylor Cook and Samantha Cook.
He was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Cook and a brother-in-law, Don Kmetz.
Private graveside services with Military Honors will be in Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Rev. Deloris Rapp officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646, or to The Alzheimer’s Association, SC Chapter, 123 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Cook family with arrangements.