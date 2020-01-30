Ronald Craig Rust
Ronald Craig Rust, 59, resident of 211 Morgan Avenue, husband of Anne Ashlaw Rust, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born May 8, 1960, in Malone, New York, he was a son of the late Ronald G. and Emily Bracy Rust. He attended Sodus High School in Sodus, NY, Canton ATC/ State Univ. of New York, and Paul Smith College. Craig was a US Army Veteran and was employed with VELUX of Greenwood. He formerly owned and operated North Myrtle Beach Window Cleaning and Screen Repair.
A member of New Covenant Church in Greenwood, he was also a member of the American Legion of North Myrtle Beach.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 37 years are two daughters, Rachel and husband Noland Silman of Charlottesville, VA, and Emily Taylor of Sodus Point, NY; three sisters, Laura and husband Melvin Montgomery of Winthrop, NY, Cindy Brautigam of Red Creek, NY, and Jan and husband Dale Van Steen of Winthrop, NY; two brothers, Roger and wife Ellen Rust of Shortsville, NY, and Thomas Rust of N. Rose, NY; four grandchildren, Shane Reese, McKenzie Wray, Brooks Silman and Jaimin Silman.
He was predeceased by a son, Daniel Dickinson.
Funeral services with Military Honors will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. David Harrell officiating.
The family is at the home on Morgan Avenue and will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
