Ronald Burton Jr.
Ronald “Boom” Burton Jr., 40, of 835 Main Street, Apt. B-201, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at his home. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Sandra Mathis Burton and the late Ronald Burton Sr. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Sandra Mathis Burton of Greenwood; one sister, Dr. Monica C. Burton of Augusta, GA and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services are noon on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. James McKee. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at The Evening Star Cemetery. The family will be at the home of the Mathis family, 380 New Market Street. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. March 1, 2020 at the Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc