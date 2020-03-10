Ronald Brown Owens
HODGES — Ronald Brown Owens, 84, resident of 921 Morgan Road, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home on his 65th wedding anniversary to Lorene McCoy Owens.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Berry Blease and Thelma Brown Owens. Mr. Owens was a US Army Sergeant of the Korean Conflict and retired from his own business, Owens Short Stop (formerly Skeets Hy-Rocket) in 2000. He was previously employed with Skeets Hy-Rocket and Abney Mills. Ronald was a avid rabbit hunter and gardener.
Mr. Owens attended Ware Shoals Pentecostal Holiness Church and was formerly a member of Hodges Church of God.
He was predeceased by two sisters, Doris Jean Godfrey and Martha Jo Owens.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are four sons, Steve (Jackie), Tim (Nancy), Terry Lee (Carol), all of Hodges and David (Shennen) of Donalds; three grandsons, Chad (Brandy), Cory and Jonathan (Ashley) Owens; three granddaughters, Nikki (Travis) Scott, Kenzie Clark and Kayla (Luke) Kellett; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Tony Irby officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Cory Owens, Jonathan Owens, Chad Owens, Nick Owens, Luke Kellett and Graham Owens.
The family is at the home on Morgan Road and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, SC Chapter, 123 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Owens family.