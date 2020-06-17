Ronald Eugene "Ron" Minton, 64, resident of 111 Curl Drive, husband of Jill Simmons Minton, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born January 30, 1956, in Chattanooga, TN, he was the son of the late Harold Eugene and Julia Smith Minton, and was raised in Greenville. He was a 1974 graduate of Parker High School, attended North Greenville College and was a 1978 graduate of Lander University, with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Formerly employed with Milliken Mills, Saluda Plant, he was also the owner/operator of O'Henry's Art & Frame Shop in Abbeville for many years and worked for Atlantic Coast Candy Company.
He was of the Methodist Faith.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 37 years are two daughters, Langley and husband, Brantley Richardson of Greenwood and Julia Kate Minton and fiance, William Akers of Ninety Six; a sister, Cindy and husband Chris Elgin of Greenville; a brother-in-law, Benjy and wife Cheryl Simmons of Greenwood; nieces and nephews, G. (Kathleen) Simmons, Cooper (Gayle) Simmons, Jessica Brown and Jason Ballew and several great-nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Dr. Kyle Hite officiating. Please adhere to your level of social distancing.
Inurnment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home in Curl Creek and will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Minton family.