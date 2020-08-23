Ron Bussey Sr.
Ronald “Ron” Lee Bussey, Sr., 71, of Red Bud Lane, Ninety Six, husband of Brenda Louise Dunson Bussey went to be with the Lord Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home.
Born in McCormick, he was a son of the late Ben Franklin Bussey, Sr. and Sarah Elizabeth Murphy Bussey. He worked for the state of South Carolina making environmental handicapped modifications in homes and businesses and served as a Greenwood County Councilman for four years. Ron was a member of Modoc Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Angela Louise Bussey of Elgin, Lisa Bussey Brown (Josh) of Bradley, Ronald “Ronnie” Lee Bussey, Jr. (Leslie) of Lexington, and Bennie Ray Bussey (Dana) of Evans, GA; sisters, Linda Stoops of Shelbyville, KY and Peggy Bussey of Louisville, KY; brother, Tommy Bussey of Bethelridge, KY; and thirteen grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Thrower and brothers, Ben Bussey, Jr., James E. Bussey, and Clifford Bussey.
Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28 at Modoc Baptist Church with the Rev. Robert Patton and Rev. Charles Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow at Modoc Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Bussey, Jr., Bennie Bussey, Josh Brown, Tag Bussey, Claude Bussey, and George Woodsby.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27 at Harley Funeral Home and Crematory in Greenwood, SC.
Memorials may be made to Modoc Baptist Church, 11405 SC Highway 28, Modoc, SC 29838 or Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC, 29646.
Messages or photos may be shared with the family by visiting Ron’s tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.