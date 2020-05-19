FOUNTAIN INN — Romella Wright, 60, of 111 Old Fairview Road, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in McCormick, SC, she was the daughter of the late Maxwell Wright and the late Millie Lee Delvin Wright.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Roy Lee Pulley Jr. of Waco, TX; three daughters, Latosha Wright of Laurens, Alberta Wright of Greenwood, and Porsha Wright of Fountain Inn; four brothers, Frank Wright of Fayetteville, NC and Freddie Wright and Robert Lee Wright both of Greenwood, and Maxie Wright of Milwaukee,Wisconsin; two sisters, Sharon Wright and Brenda Wright both of Greenwood; one grandchild, Ja'keyviaious Witt and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.