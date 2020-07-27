Roger Wayne Powell
SHELBY, NC — Roger Wayne Powell, 86, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Shelby.
Mr. Powell was born May 13, 1934, in Abbeville, SC, son of the late Harry Wayne Powell and the late Margaret McConnell Powell. After graduation from Abbeville High School in 1952, he served in the US Navy in the Pacific from 1953-1955 with Company 193 aboard the USS Perkins. He then earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of South Carolina in 1959.
In 1960, he married his wife of 32 years Alice Jean Price of Ware Shoals, SC, who preceded him in death in 1992. Roger and Jean shared a special oneness in their marriage that was evident to all who knew them. For this reason, the depth of the grief he experienced after her death in 1992 only those closest to him knew.
Powell retired in 1991 from his long career with the South Carolina Highway Department, where he rose to the position of treasurer and earned the respect of many for his dedication to hard work and honesty.
In his retirement, he continued to pursue with more energy what had long been a passionate interest in antiques and silver. Known for his vast and deep knowledge of antiquities, he developed a long-standing relationship with Charlton Antique Galleries in Columbia, SC, and was considered by many to be the expert in silver appraisal.
Mr. Powell is survived by one sister, Harriet Powell Murphy of Brookdale Assisted Living of Shelby, NC, and three nieces, Margaret Murphy Chambless of Shelby, NC; Kay Murphy Paul of Salisbury, NC; and Laura Elizabeth Murphy of North Topsail Beach, NC. Also surviving are one great niece, Katherine Vogler Paul of Charleston, SC, and three great nephews, Charles William Paul of Charleston; Isaac Watson Pearson of Belmont, NC; and John Roy “Jack” Pearson of Marion, NC.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum where he will be placed beside his beloved wife “Jeanie”. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Columbia SC, the American Cancer Society, or, Operation Sight 2060 Charlie Hall Blvd #201 Charleston SC 29414.