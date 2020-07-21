SALUDA — Roger Dale Isbell, 66, of Saluda, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Newberry County, he was a son of the late Odell S. Isbell and Gladys Cockrell Lowe. He retired from Greenwood Mills and grew up attending church at Faith Temple Holiness Church. Roger loved his family more than anything.
Surviving are his sister, Sheri McDowell and brothers, Bill Isbell and Mike Isbell, all of Saluda; eight nieces and nephews; 14 great-nieces and nephews and ten great-great-nieces and nephews, who all loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Isbell.
Graveside services will be private. A recording of the service will be available for viewing on Friday by visiting Roger's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages can be left for the family.
Memorials may be sent to Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648 to be applied to Roger's funeral expenses.