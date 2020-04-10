Roger D. Walker, resident of Stoney Point, husband of Carol Jean Dyer Walker, passed away on Thursday, April 9, in Hospice House of the Piedmont.
Roger was born August 30, 1935 in Akron, Ohio. He was predeceased by his father, Grover G. Walker, and his mother, Pauline McGuire Walker, and brother, Robert Walker. He was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls Ohio High School and Kent State University. He served with the US Army at Fort Knox, KY.
Roger was a chemist with General Tire Company, then was in chemical sales with Eagle-Picher Inc. for 27 years. He was a divisional vice president while with Eagle-Picher. He and Carol were married for 62 years and lived in several states. While living in Waldwick, NJ, he was the president of the local chapter of the Jaycees and an elder in the Allendale Presbyterian Church. He also worked with the YMCA there to organize Indian Guides for young boys.
The family moved to Cincinnati, OH, in 1960 and lived there for 37 years. While in Cincinnati, he organized the YMCA program for Indian Guides. He served as a coach for the boys' Knothole Baseball teams, as well as a volunteer worker for local swim programs, including the Cincinnati Marlins. He and Carol retired to Greenwood, SC in 1999. Roger was an avid sports fan, golfer, tennis player, and scuba diver.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are two sons, Bradley Alan Walker (Ann) of The Woodlands, TX, and Douglas Roger Walker (Theresa) of Batavia, OH, and a daughter, Dr. Sarah Walker (David Lynch) of Austin, TX. He was very proud of his children and his five grandchildren, USAF Lt. Kyle Walker, Nathanael Walker, Paige Walker, Maxton Lynch, and Riley Lynch.
The family plans a private memorial service at a future date and place. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to your charity of choice, or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Walker family.