Robin LaTaesha Klugh, 42, of 556 Old Greenwood Highway, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood she is the daughter of Robert Klugh and Sarah Devlin Klugh. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Briana Klugh-Hughey.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her mother and father of the home; two sisters, Brandi (Tracy) Wideman and Zykeria Gilyard both of Greenwood; one nephew, Tristan Wideman; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be at the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.