Roberta Parks Dorn Dill, 81, of 602 Highland Park Drive, wife of Raymond E. Dill, Jr., died Monday, July 13, 2020 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Morris Self Dorn and Neva Elizabeth Manson Dorn Dilleshaw. Roberta and Raymond owned Dill's Locksmith for many years. She was a member of New Life Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Roberta is survived by a son, Dennis Dill (Debbie); a daughter, Michelle Dill Cole (fiance, Steven Scott Hawthorne); two brothers, Morris Dorn (Jackie) and Mike Dorn; and three granddaughters, Sydney Cole, Maggie Dill and Mary Dill, all of Greenwood.
She was preceded in death by a son, Randy Dill.
A private memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Tim Ellenburg officiating. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed by visiting Roberta's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Family members are at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorials be made to the account of Roberta Dill, c/o Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.