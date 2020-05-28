Robert ( Bud) Warren 92, of 425 Magnolia Avenue, Greenwood widower of Elease Peterson Warren departed this life May 25, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care.
He was preceded in death by his wife, two sons, James Fuller and Robert Eugene Warren and one brother J.W. Warren.
He was born in Greenwood county January 24, 1928 a son of the late Hubert Warren and Lena Quarles Warren.
He leaves to cherish his memory one son, Melvin L.(Cheryl) Warren; seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; one sister in law, Ruby Goodwin, two brother in laws, Register( Annie Lee) Nicholson and Herman Peterson and one special cousin, Margaret Freeman .
Services are private. The family is at their respective homes.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Warren family.