Robert Lee Foster Jr.
Mr. Robert “Knott” Lee Foster Jr. 64, husband of Linda Wideman Foster entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home. He was born in Greenwood County October 12, 1955 a son of Louise Anderson Foster and the late Robert Lee Foster, Sr. He was a faithful member of Mt Zion Baptist Church where he served as Trustee.
He was employed with Aiken and Harling Builders as a carpenter
He is survived by his wife, Linda Foster of the home, his mother, Louise Foster of Coronaca, SC; four sons, Robert Lee Foster III of Greenville, SC, Travis (Tameika) Wideman of Greenwood, SC, Jermaine (Tiffany) Wideman of Duncan, SC and Brandon (Vanshay) Watts of Hodges, SC; four brothers, Rodger (Lottie) Foster and Douglas (Dorothy) Foster, both of Waterloo, SC, and Randy (Alfreda) Foster of Greenwood, SC, Charles (Sherry) Foster of Coronaca, SC; three sisters, Rosa Anderson and husband (Donald, Sr.) of Greenwood, SC, Betty Carroll and Teresa Mansel, both of Hodges, SC; ten grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends
Services are private. Public viewing will be from 1-6 pm Friday, May 22, 2020 at the funeral home.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Foster family.